Here’s what I’m thinking about:

I’m unsure if this Threads app that Meta made to compete with Twitter is going to take off. An executive at Meta recently said that prioritizing news “is not at all worth it” because of the “negativity” around news. Twitter is a hellscape, but I’m not sure what purpose a Twitter without news and journalists even serves for me.