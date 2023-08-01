Packers re-sign C Cole Schneider

The Green Bay Packers brought back a familiar face on Tuesday in center Cole Schneider. Schneider spent last summer with the team before being released when rosters were cut down from 90 players to 85 players following the Packers’ first preseason game. Recently, Schneider was on the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions — which won the league championship.

With Birmingham, Schneider started just one game, but has familiarity with both the Packers and backup quarterback Alex McGough, who also comes to Green Bay via Birmingham. Schneider is a combo center-guard, but will likely focus at the center position with the Packers.

At the moment, the Packers only roster three true centers on the team: Josh Myers, Jake Hanson and James Empey. Empey was claimed off of waivers by Green Bay yesterday. Still, projected starting right tackle Zach Tom has been able to sneak in some reps as a backup center option during training camp, too. The addition of Empey and Schneider may allow Tom to focus on the tackle position full-time moving forward.

The seas of change at the center position go all the way back to the release of DJ Scaife back on the 19th of July, a move that ironically freed up the roster spot for Schneider’s former teammate — McGough. Since then, the team has been very fluid at the position, which has led to two additions in the past two days.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Schneider had a workout with the Packers on Tuesday morning leading up to his signing. Prior to the addition, Green Bay’s roster was at the maximum 91-player limit, meaning there will need to be a corresponding roster move made to free up a roster spot for Schneider.

At the time of this article, there have been no reports on which player has been released by the team.