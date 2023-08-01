Packers release 2 players before 1st fully-padded training camp practice

Earlier today, the Green Bay Packers re-signed center Cole Schneider, who was previously with the team in the 2022 offseason. To make room for Schneider, the Packers were always going to have to release at least one player from their roster. Ahead of Tuesday’s practice, the first fully-padded practice of the summer for Green Bay, the Packers made the somewhat surprising decision to release two players, per Andy Herman of Packer Report: tight end Camren McDonald and guard Chuck Filiaga.

With those two rookie undrafted free agent players out of the picture, Green Bay now has one available roster spot to use on an addition.

Following the release of McDonald, the Packers have these tight ends on their roster: Luke Musgrave, Josiah Deguara, Tucker Kraft, Tyler Davis and Austin Allen. The assumption is that Green Bay will roster four tight ends on their 53-man roster, which gives both Allen and fullback Henry Pearson a solid opportunity to earn practice squad positions on the 70-man roster this season.

Guard is a position that is a little thin right now with the loss of Filiaga. The only guards for the Packers, at least on paper, are Elgton Jenkins, Jon Runyan Jr., Royce Newman and Sean Rhyan — all players who are expected to make Green Bay’s 53-man roster. With that being said, the recently-signed Schneider is a combo center-guard. Second-string center Jake Hanson, who is not practicing on Tuesday due to an elbow injury, has also lined up at guard throughout his NFL career.

Maybe the release of Filiaga opens an opportunity for the team’s plethora of tackles to begin to work in at interior positions. Currently, the Packers have eight tackles on the team. David Bakhtiari, Zach Tom and Yosh Nijman are virtual locks to make the 53-man roster, but Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker, Luke Tenuta, Jean Delance and Kadeem Telfort are all fighting for the last two to three roster spots on the offensive line. The key for the victors of the camp battle could very well come down to which one can serve as a spot replacement at the guard position.