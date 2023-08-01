Packers sign former TE convert Andre Miller to play WR

The Green Bay Packers have been active on the transaction wire on Tuesday. Earlier today, it was reported that the team re-signed center Cole Schneider, who was with the team in 2022 before being waived with an injury, and released two undrafted free-agent rookies, tight end Camren McDonald and guard Chuck Filiaga.

These transactions left open an available roster spot for Green Bay, but a mystery “Miller” in a number 16 jersey was quickly identified by those in attendance at open practice. That Miller was eventually reported to be receiver Andre Miller by Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber.

Miller originally began his football career at Husson, a non-scholarship Division III program in Miller’s home state of Maine. After one year with the team, he transferred up to the University of Maine — an FCS program. At Maine, Miller caught 104 balls for 1,848 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning All-CAA First-Team honors in his final year with the program.

As an undrafted free agent rookie last year, Miller signed with the New York Giants as a tight end, where he was on the offseason roster until he was placed on injured reserve for a fractured forearm in August of 2022. He remained on the Giants’ roster until last week, when the team waived him.

Andre Miller is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.6 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 111 out of 2768 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/uZXfFVjldm #RAS pic.twitter.com/44Do7aWv0w — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 13, 2022

Miller is being called a receiver for the Packers, his original position from his college days, per Huber. Coming out of college, Miller was measured in at 6’2” and 224 pounds with an impressive 19-rep bench press and a 1.49-second 10-yard split, which is elite for any position. His 40-yard dash was clocked in at 4.54 seconds and his vertical jump was measured at 37”, which is fairly incredible at 224 pounds.

The Maine product now joins 11 other receivers in Green Bay’s camp. Two of those players, though, are rookie draft picks who have been held off the field due to injury. Fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks is currently dealing with a concussion, while seventh-rounder Grant DuBose is on the non-football injury list for a back issue. The injuries at the position, all while the Packers have four quarterbacks in camp as they try to figure out their backup situation, have not only led to the addition of Miller but also the signing of fellow receiver Cody Chrest — who was added to Green Bay’s roster last week.