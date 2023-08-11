The last time that the Green Bay Packers played on the banks of the Ohio river was in week 5 of the 2021 season, when they won a nail-biting overtime decision in overtime over the Cincinnati Bengals. That game featured a glut of missed field goal attempts late in the game from Mason Crosby and Evan McPherson, but the Packers eventually eked out a win on a 49-yarder from Crosby with less than two minutes remaining in overtime.

Tonight, the Packers are back in the Queen City, but for a game with much less at stake and one that promises to have far less drama. The Packers and Bengals open up their respective preseason schedules against one another this evening after a joint practice on Wednesday that saw a bit of scuffling but that was otherwise productive and encouraging, particularly for the Packers’ defense.

That unit kept the Bengals’ first-team offense largely in check, even without All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander. However, the caveat there is that the Bengals were missing starting quarterback Joe Burrow, so it is not an accurate representation of Cincinnati’s true capabilities on that side of the ball.

The Packers expect their own starting quarterback, Jordan Love, to play a few series early in tonight’s game before giving way to Sean Clifford and Alex McGough. Tune in early for Love’s reps, then stick around to see if either of these players impresses in their bid to be Love’s primary backup.

Here’s how and when to tune in for tonight’s game.

WHO?

Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals

WHERE?

Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

WHEN?

Friday, August 11, 2023

7:00 PM Eastern Time (6:00 PM Central)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

National Broadcast

NFL Network — online streaming at NFLnetwork.com

Local Broadcasts — Packers TV Network

NBC 26 (Green Bay), NBC 4 (Milwaukee), ABC 27 (Madison), ABC 9 (Wausau), ABC 18 (Eau Claire)

See full list of stations here

Local Broadcasts — Bengals TV Network

CBS 12 (Cincinnati), ABC 22 (Dayton), ABC 6 (Columbus), FOX 41 (Louisville)