Packers vs. Bengals, Preseason 2023 Game Thread

It’s finally back. Green Bay Packers football has finally returned after a seven-month long absence, as the team takes the field tonight for the opening game of its 2023 preseason. They do so on the banks of the Ohio River, facing the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Tonight’s game is the first chance for Jordan Love to get live reps as the presumptive starting quarterback of the Packers following Aaron Rodgers’ departure. Love is expected to play a few series at the start of the game before giving way to Sean Clifford and Alex McGough.

Meanwhile, many of the Packers’ veteran starters will likely sit this game out entirely. Don’t expect to see David Bakhtiari or Jaire Alexander on the field, for example, and the same may go for other key players like Kenny Clark, De’Vondre Campbell, and Aaron Jones. Instead, this game will be focused heavily on giving the team’s young players a long look, particularly the 13 rookies that the team selected during the 2023 NFL Draft.

In fact, the Packers have a whopping 57 players on the roster who have one year of NFL experience or less. That includes 11 more draft picks from last year as well, with major contributors like Christian Watson, Quay Walker, and Devonte Wyatt among them. How those players play tonight will help determine their placement on the depth chart and, for some, whether they have a viable path to a spot on the 53-man roster to start the season.

