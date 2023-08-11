LaFleur: Packers TE Tyler Davis has “a pretty significant injury”

In his post-game presser following the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Matt LaFleur gave the Packers media some bad news: Tight end Tyler Davis, who was one of two players who was carted off the field on Friday Night, appears to have a serious knee injury.

“Unfortunately, Tyler Davis, that’s going to be a pretty significant injury,” said LaFleur, “Not quite sure what’s the word on [Luke] Tenuta, yet, and Caleb Jones.” Tenuta, officially listed with an ankle injury, was the other player who was carted into the locker room in Cincinnati. Tenuta appeared to be rolled up on from behind on a play. Jones also left the game with an ankle injury. Based on their exclusion from LaFleur’s comments, it’s safe to assume that running back Tyler Goodson (shoulder) and cornerback Corey Ballentine — the two other players who were pulled from the game due to injury — will not miss significant time.

Davis has been a Packer since 2021, when he was signed off of the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. Over the last two years, Davis has played in 31 games, registering 295 offensive snaps and 578 special teams snaps for Green Bay.

Against the Bengals, Davis wasn’t one of the three tight ends or fullbacks to see playing time with starting quarterback Jordan Love on offense, but Davis was featured on the field goal, punt, kickoff, punt return and kickoff return units. If Davis misses a significant portion of the season, there’s a good amount of special teams snaps that the Packers will have to figure out how to fill.

Both Tenuta and Jones are offensive tackles for Green Bay and were looking to compete for a 53-man roster spot this summer. Behind left tackle David Bakhtiari, Zach Tom and Yosh Nijman, there isn’t an established tackle on the roster — excluding Elgton Jenkins, who is currently the starting left guard. Tenuta, Jones, 2022 seventh-round pick Rasheed Walker and undrafted free agent rookie Kadeem Telfort were all in the mix for the final roster spot (or two) on the offensive line going into tonight.

Like Davis, Tenuta is a former draft pick who was plucked from the Colts. A mid-season addition in 2022, Tenuta was able to suit up for three games for the Packers, mostly helping out on field goal protection.

Jones was an undrafted free agent signing last season. After flashing in the preseason, Jones was signed to the practice squad and was quickly called up to the active roster. In October, though, he fell sick with mononucleosis, which cost him a month and a half of activity.

With only three healthy tight ends on the roster, now that Josiah Deguara has been listed as a fullback, don’t be surprised if the Packers end up working out and signing a tight end and/or tackle this weekend.