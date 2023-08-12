Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- or off-topic thoughts this weekend down in the comment section below.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

I was pretty impressed with what Jordan Love did under center yesterday in the preseason opener. Sure, he only threw a couple of passes, but all the data points we have on him point to him being a fairly consistent player. Throughout camp, Family Night and against the Bengals, Love has taken what the defense has given him and has been about 50/50 on his deep shots. For a first-year starter with young receivers, that’s about all you can ask for.

I’m not saying he’s the next Patrick Mahomes or something, but he looks like he’s already a quarterback who is in that Geno Smith type of tier, which is plenty good in a heavy play-action system with a quality play-caller. If Love is even an average quarterback, the Packers should be a competitive team this year.