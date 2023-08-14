Coming out of the Green Bay Packers’ first preseason game, a pair of young players are under the spotlight. One player made his mark with some excellent running, including an explosive touchdown, putting him squarely in the minds of the fans and coaching staff. The other has a chance to capitalize on extra opportunities that will be afforded to him by an injury to a veteran at his position.

Interestingly, the latter player, tight end Austin Allen, was a big part of the 80-yard touchdown run for the former, running back Emanuel Wilson. Allen’s downfield block helped Wilson get to the corner, and he did the rest by outrunning the Cincinnati Bengals’ defense to the end zone. Additionally, Allen earned some praise for his special teams contributions in Friday’s game, suggesting that he could well be in a good position to step in for Tyler Davis.

Now the challenge for both players is to continue building upon their successes in additional reps and opportunities. If they do, both of them will be in the thick of the roster battle when final cuts arrive in a few weeks.

Source -- Packers TE Tyler Davis tears ACL in preseason opener - ESPN

As expected, Davis' season is over before it really began. He was set to be a core special teamer once again while contributing on offense, so now someone else will need to step up and do his job.

Packers tight end Austin Allen has opportunity to seize roster spot | Packersnews.com

If you follow our Paul Noonan on Twitter, you'll know that Allen has at least one big fan among the APC staff. He's an enormous human at 6'8" and 253 pounds, but with Davis now out, he'll have more opportunities to show that he belongs on the 53-man roster.

Is Packers RB Emanuel Wilson Complete and Ready to Compete? - Sports Illustrated

With Tyler Goodson down with an injury on Friday, Wilson stepped into the lineup in the second half and delivered two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder. The rookie out of Division II Fort Valley State has now inserted himself squarely into the competition for the RB3 job.

Consistency on special teams key for Emanuel Wilson in Packers RB3 battle | Packers Wire

However, the best runner of the football doesn't always win the RB3 job, especially in Green Bay. In fact, pass blocking and special teams contributions might be even more important in that role.

5 things learned at Packers training camp – Aug. 13 | Packers.com

Since our last curds, the Packers had both a preseason game and another practice, which came on Sunday. Rookie Malik Heath is making some waves as a blocking wide receiver, while Rasheed Walker and Karl Brooks are getting some reps with units higher up the depth chart.

Man mistakenly buys 'most expensive pint in history' - forking out £55K for a single drink | Express.co.uk

If you're going to the Malmaison Hotel in Manchester, make sure you check the bill before you let them run your credit card.