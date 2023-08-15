Packers’ Jordan Love named 1 of Rich Eisen’s top performers of Week 1

Rich Eisen, the face of NFL Network since he joined the channel in 2003, came out with a list of the top performers that he noticed in Week 1 of the preseason. Coming in at the third spot was the Green Bay Packers’ new starting quarterback Jordan Love, who went 7-of-10 passing with 46 yards and a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. Love’s misses came on two shots down the field, one on a crosser to tight end Luke Musgrave that he certainly wants back, and a screen.

The only performances ranked above Love were C.J. Okoye, a Nigerian basketball convert who sacked Stetson Bennett in Okoye’s first-ever football game, and the New York Jets’ defensive line, which generated five sacks in a 27-0 beatdown of the Carolina Panthers.

Generally, Love’s effort on Friday against the Bengals has been viewed in a positive light. Earlier this week, former Packers quarterback J.T. O’Sullivan, who has a YouTube channel called “The QB School,” broke down Love’s All-22 tape for fans.

Dusty Evely of CheeseheadTV also broke down every single throw that Love made against the Bengals on his YouTube channel.

Let us know your thoughts on Love’s game against Cincinnati in the comments below. Just a few months after the Packers were dragged over the coals for letting Aaron Rodgers demand a trade out of town, positive national attention has begun to surround Love.

Who knows if Love will get another chance to showcase himself in the preseason, though? After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur said he hopes that Love will get the opportunity, either against the New England Patriots this week or against the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason finale, but it seems like a fluid situation.

At the very least, Love will be able to get a live look against the Patriots in the Packers’ second set of joint practices this summer. New England will be in town on Wednesday and Thursday for scrimmage periods and one-on-ones, leading up to each team’s second preseason game on Saturday night.