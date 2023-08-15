Tuesday Cheese Curds: Day 3 picks are giving the Packers options in the secondary

If the early returns are any indication, the Packers did pretty well for themselves on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carrington Valentine and Anthony Johnson, picks 232 and 242, respectively, have both shown up consistently in camp and seem to be playing themselves into bigger and bigger roles.

That two seventh-round picks are making any kind of noise at all is noteworthy, but it’s giving the Packers some relief in areas where they could definitely use it. Valentine’s ascension gives the Packers a bit of flexibility in the secondary, potentially allowing Rasul Douglas to move to safety, should the safety competition not sort itself out to the team’s satisfaction.

Johnson, meanwhile, gives the Packers another option at a position where they desperately need someone, anyone, to step up. Darnell Savage has nominally locked up one safety job, for whatever that’s worth, but the position is far from settled. Adding Johnson, an athletic prospect with good size, to the mix can only be a good thing.

It’s true that Valentine and Johnson are getting opportunity in part because of weaknesses at corner and safety. Outside corner is pretty shallow other than Douglas and Jaire Alexander, and the less said about safety issues, the better. But options are never a bad thing, and if nothing else, the Packers seem to have added two good options late in the 2023 Draft.

It’d be a little unusual for a seventh-round pick to jump all the way to a starting safety role, but Anthony Johnson is a little unusual for a seventh-round pick…and the Packers’ safety unit is more hole than unit at this point.

The center competition that really isn’t a competition has sure looked a lot like a competition, no matter how many first-team reps Josh Myers soaks up.

Carrington Valentine continues to turn heads. Anders Carlson continues his roller coaster.

Jordan Love’s preseason performance is catching some national attention.

The Packers will get a look at their old NFC rival this week when the Patriots come to Green Bay.

