Packers Reacts Survey: Should Rasul Douglas move to safety?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Before we get into this week’s questions, let’s recap the results from last week.

Generally, Packers fans seemed happy with quarterback Jordan Love’s performance in the Family Night practice. If you haven’t checked it out yet, you can watch all his throws from that practice HERE. Based on how Love played against the Cincinnati Bengals, I would assume most would grade his preseason Week 1 performance similarly. Earlier this week, NFL Network’s Rich Eisen called Love’s effort in Week 1 the third-best performance of the opening week of the preseason.

Only 14 percent of Packers fans think that Zach Tom shouldn’t be in the starting lineup this upcoming season. The big question is if Josh Myers at center or Yosh Nijman at right tackle would be replaced by Tom, which is a split vote — as of a week ago.

Question 1: Who looked best at safety in preseason Week 1?

Aside from the offensive line, the biggest camp battle for playing time, right now, is at the safety position. Based on how the Packers have rotated in players at the position, it’s safe to assume that Darnell Savage will be a starter in Week 1 with the vacancy left behind by Adrian Amos hitting free agency to be filled by one of Jonathan Owens, Tarvarius Moore, Rudy Ford or darkhorse rookie Anthony Johnson Jr.

Which player did you think played the best against the Bengals? Personally, I thought Owens struggled while Moore put up the best tape. I also thought it was interesting that both Owens and Moore saw playing time with the first-team defense, but Ford worked exclusively with the B Team.

Question 2: Should Rasul Douglas get a look at safety?

On paper, the Packers have a lot of depth at the outside cornerback position. While that can be viewed as a “good problem,” it’s still a problem.

Jaire Alexander will be a starter no matter what and behind him are Rasul Douglas, Eric Stokes (currently on PUP) and training camp star Carrington Valentine. The assumption is that Keisean Nixon is going to be playing in the slot, where Douglas struggled to transition to last year.

Considering the fact that the slotback role is filled and the team has four legitimate outside cornerbacks, is it time for Douglas to get a look at safety — where no one has taken hold of the starting job across from Savage?

Question 3: Where should Carrington Valentine play in the regular season?

Valentine is quickly looking like one of the steals of the 2023 draft class, but his path to playing time isn’t without obstacles. Still, it’s becoming hard to ignore Valentine’s flashes, including an 80-yard pick-six on the final snap of the Packers’ last practice before the New England Patriots come to town for joint practices.

Where would you play Valentine? Outside? In the slot? Is he just going to have to wait his turn for playing time?