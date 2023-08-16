Reporting as Eligible, Preseason Week 2 - Carrington is Sharington

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matub, and a returning Tyler Brooke of Fanbuzz discuss the winover the Bengals, who looked good, who was good despite looking bad, and who was bad despite looking good. Was Jordan Love one of those options? Is Sean Clifford a thing? Who played better among Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jayden Reed? Is Carrington Valentine the second coming of Sam Shields? And who exactly is going to play safety for this team.

Plus the nuances of kicking and Anders Carlson, AJ Dillon’s secret screw up, a big day for Emanuel, and of course, listener questions, as RAE preseason marches on!

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe

Tyler: @TylerDBrooke

The Science of Football by Tyler Brooke and Will Carroll is available here.