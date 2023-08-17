Everyone in the Green Bay Packers’ safety group has received first-team reps this summer. Well, almost everyone, but think of a name that isn’t Dallin Leavitt and they have practiced with the starting defense at some point.

The latest name up is Tarvarius Moore, who was participating with the ones in Wednesday’s joint practice with the New England Patriots. Moore followed rookie Anthony Johnson, Jr., who got first-team reps earlier in the week, while Jonathan Owens and Rudy Ford had been working as starters previously in camp.

However, the emergence of a rookie cornerback, Carrington Valentine, is re-energizing suggestions that the Packers should consider moving Rasul Douglas to safety. So far that hasn’t happened on the field, but head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t ruling it out and Douglas himself told reporters on Wednesday that he’s already the starting safety.

Here’s a look at the drama and intrigue swirling around the Packers’ safety position midway through training camp.

The Packers keep trying everyone at the other safety position next to Darnell Savage, and on Wednesday it was former 49er Tarvarius Moore getting the first-team reps.

However, the rumors about Douglas moving to safety continue to swirl, and after Matt LaFleur refused to rule them out, Douglas himself made a big statement after practice, though he appeared to just be messing with reporters.

Here are LaFleur's comments about the secondary, which include praise for Valentine. But the coach is borrowing a line that is usually used to discuss an offensive line, saying he's just looking to find the "best five."

It's no surprise that Christian Watson and Zach Tom are among the top options on this list, and Devonte Wyatt gets an honorable mention.

