Packers Reacts: Fans want Rasul Douglas to test out safety

We’re back with the results from this week’s set of polls, where you — the Packers fan — let us know where your head is at. Without any further ado, let’s get into it.

Despite the fanbase being split about how the entire Aaron Rodgers saga went down, it seems like you’re finally unified behind this administration. Be it quarterback Jordan Love’s performance in the preseason opener, head coach Matt LaFleur showing he can build an offense around Love or rookies like Jayden Reed, Luke Musgrave and Carrington Valentine standing out this summer, something has changed to where the fanbase is close to fully backing this team again.

A little over a third of you thought that Tarvarius Moore looked like the best safety out of the four options given, which was the leader in this poll. That tells you how close this safety competition is.

I thought Anthony Johnson played well in his preseason debut pic.twitter.com/hDTBk6X7JB — The Big Ten's Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) August 18, 2023

Surprisingly, Rudy Ford — who has been the number two safety behind Darnell Savage for most of the spring and summer — came in dead last here. If rookie Anthony Johnson Jr., Moore and Jonathan Owens continue to play well, it might be harder for Ford to make this roster than some believe.

Over three-quarters of you think that Rasul Douglas should get a look at safety, which would then open up some potential playing time for Carrington Valentine, who has had an amazing training camp performance. Douglas has only practiced there a few times during his career in Green Bay, but could fit in at safety better than slot corner — where he struggled in 2022.

Depending on what Eric Stokes looks like whenever he’s activated off the PUP list for his ankle injury, Douglas might be displaced from outside cornerback, anyway. You might as well get ahead of it, if Valentine looks like he can eat a starter’s share worth of reps until Stokes joins the lineup.

Speaking of Valentine, most of you want to see him as an outside cornerback this year, either as a starter or as a depth piece. Only 14 percent of you want to see him in the slot, which is a role that has been held down by Keisean Nixon this spring and summer.

If you haven’t already checked out Valentine’s performance in preseason Week 1 against the Bengals, take a look at some of the highlights from his game below.

It's hard to not get excited about Carrington Valentine pic.twitter.com/WnaNpqO9FO — The Big Ten's Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) August 14, 2023

