Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- and off-topic thoughts this weekend down in the comment section below.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

I thought that it was interesting that defensive coordinator Joe Barry said that he likes calling plays up from the booth after his first experience doing so in last week’s preseason opener. I’ve had the same experience when I’ve had the time to coach high school football.

I understand wanting to “be with your guys” on the sideline, but the vantage point of being up in a box is so much better than you get from the angles on the sideline, especially if you’re trying to look at what’s happening inside the box.

Barry also mentioned that it was his first time in the box ever — at any level of football — which I thought was really interesting. He’s been a coach for almost 30 years and it never occurred to him to get a better view of the game? I’m just glad he seems to be trying new stuff out.