On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers host a football game at Lambeau Field for the first time in the 2023 season, opening up their home slate with an exhibition game against the New England Patriots.

The two teams met during the week for a pair of joint practices at the Packers’ facilities, and both sessions were high-energy and competitive. Now this evening fans will get to see how those practices translate into game action.

Unlike the Packers’ preseason opener, this week’s game will not be broadcast live on national television. That means that fans outside of a local broadcast area will need to get a subscription to the NFL’s proprietary streaming service instead in order to watch the game live. Otherwise, the game will be broadcast on tape-delay on NFL Network later in the weekend.

Here’s how and when to tune in live for tonight’s game.

WHO?

New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Saturday, August 19, 2023

7:00 PM Central Time (8:00 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Local Broadcasts — Packers TV Network

NBC 26 (Green Bay), NBC 4 (Milwaukee), ABC 27 (Madison), ABC 9 (Wausau), ABC 18 (Eau Claire), ABC 19 (La Crosse), FOX 21 (Duluth/Superior)

See full list of stations here

Local Broadcasts — Patriots TV Network

CBS 4 (Boston), CW 64 (Providence), NBC 22 (Springfield, MA), ABC 9 (Manchester, NH), ABC 8 (Portland ME), CBS 3 (Burlington, VT)

Online Streaming

NFL+