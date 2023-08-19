Packers vs. Patriots, Preseason 2023 Game Thread

Although they held their annual Family Night two weeks ago as the unofficial opening event of the summer for Lambeau Field, tonight the Green Bay Packers truly open up the stadium and the 2023 football season with their home preseason debut. In town to play the Packers this evening are the New England Patriots, who are back in Green Bay for the second time in less than a calendar year.

Last season, the Patriots visited the Packers in September, taking Green Bay to overtime with quarterback Bailey Zappe leading the charge. The Packers managed to pull off a victory in the extra session, but the game was a sign of difficult days to come for the 2022 edition of the team. This week, the two franchises play in the preseason for the first time in several years, with the game coming after a pair of joint practices in Green Bay earlier in the week.

Will Jordan Love and the starters play a few series again, as they did last week? Or will they get a rest and a bit of a look in the exhibition finale next Saturday afternoon? Who will be the team’s surprise breakout player tonight? And who is likely to get a pink slip as the team faces a cut-down deadline from 90 to 85 players on Tuesday?

Those questions and more will get some answers tonight, so join us here to discuss the game throughout, and keep an eye on this Twitter/X List for updates from all of the primary Packers media members.