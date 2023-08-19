Jordan Love goes 5 of 8 versus the Patriots

Every Green Bay Packers fan wants to know if first-time starter Jordan Love is going to be the next great Packers quarterback. Throughout camp, we’ve seen the consistent play of Love, but near-miss explosive plays have kept expectations reined in.

Against the New England Patriots on Saturday, Love hit on two highlight reel throws — which should have fans excited.

The first was on a 42-yard throw to receiver Romeo Doubs. The play had such a low margin of error that it actually went to review after initially being called an incompletion, as the officials didn’t notice that Doubs was able to get both feet in bounds.

The second play was on a crossing route to rookie receiver Jayden Reed in the red zone. Love put the ball on Reed with perfect leverage, allowing him to catch and run for a 19-yard touchdown. Both players were on the same drive, a 93-yard stampede down the field for the Packers.

That touchdown pass would be the last pass attempt of Love’s night, as he finished the day going five of eight for 84 yards and a score. Through two preseason games, Love’s stat line is 12 completions on 18 attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns, without an interception or sack.

This isn’t to say that there weren’t miscommunications. Center Josh Myers and Love couldn’t get on the same page on one play today, which led to Myers snapping the ball early and eventually a turnover. There’s still plenty of work to be done, offensively, but it’s nice to see Love performing well when the offense is gelling.

Going into Saturday, the Packers had not yet confirmed that Love would play in this preseason game, which makes predicting if we’ll see Love again against the Seattle Seahawks next week difficult. As a reminder, there is only a single wave of cuts from the 90-man roster to the 53-man roster this year, so the preseason finale may just be used as an opportunity to nail down the end of the active roster and get potential practice squad players some more playing opportunities.