Wednesday Cheese Curds: Position battles playing out in Green Bay

Position battles are some of the most difficult storylines to parse. On the one hand, we have a regular stream of reporting from those on site, detailing who’s doing what on a given day. On the other, we don’t know exactly why certain players are doing certain things, or what coaches are looking to evaluate.

True, it’s bad when players are dropping passes or fumbling snaps or what have you, but figuring out exactly how the coaching staff is evaluating a given position battle is hard, if not impossible, from the outside looking in.

Yet we know the battles are taking place, and we know that the winners will help shape the upcoming season. The results may yet be far off, but their effects are perhaps already in motion.

There are a number of spots where positions and roles are up for grabs, and this is a good look at where things stand so far. Though defensive line isn’t among them, Devonte Wyatt is making his presence felt.

