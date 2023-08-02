Packers sign Arron Mosby, release La’Darius Hamilton

On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers announced the release of outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton after claiming linebacker Arron Mosby off of waivers via the Carolina Panthers. Hamilton had been on the Packers’ roster for the past two seasons after being plucked off of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad. In total, he played nine regular season games for Green Bay.

The reason why Hamilton was let go was to make room for Mosby, who was awarded to the Packers via waiver claims today. Mosby was originally a wide receiver and cornerback at the high school level but transitioned to the defensive end position at Fresno State. As an undrafted rookie free agent, Mosby spent most of 2022 on the practice squad but was called up for three regular season games in Carolina last year. In those three games, 33 of Mosby’s 35 snaps came on special teams, which very well might be the role he ends up filling for the Packers.

As you can imagine, a player with both an edge rusher and cornerback background is somewhat of a hybrid player. According to Pro Football Focus’ numbers, Mosby played 640 snaps as a box linebacker, 633 snaps as an edge defender, 547 snaps on special teams and 356 snaps in the slot during his college career. He’s something close to Tariq Carpenter, the college safety turned inside linebacker who spent some time practicing at outside linebacker last year. Both Carpenter and Mosby are hybrid defenders who are expected to primarily contribute on special teams, if they make it through final cuts.

According to NFL Draft Scout, Mosby was officially measured in at 6’3” and 250 pounds during the pre-draft process and ran a 4.71-second 40-yard dash at Fresno State’s pro day in 2022.

It’s uncertain if Mosby will be suiting up at inside or outside linebacker for the Packers, so keep an eye out for our practice news and notes article on Thursday. Outside linebacker is a position that has gotten thinner over the last week, as former draft pick Jonathan Garvin was also waived from the team along with Hamilton.