Saturday’s preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots was an exciting game until a scary scene took place in the fourth quarter. When Patriots rookie Isaiah Bolden went down with an injury and stayed down motionless on the field for several minutes, it became clear that the two teams were in no position to resume the game.

Thankfully, the two teams’ medical staffs jumped into action immediately, and although they were not called upon to provide life-saving care, their actions were more than admirable under a difficult circumstance. Now that we’re more than 36 hours removed from the incident, there has been some great news about Bolden’s condition, which saw him able to return home with his teammates over the weekend.

That situation overshadowed everything else that happened on Saturday, but it was an excellent example of how to handle that type of scenario. That goes for everyone involved, from the medical staffs to the coaches and officials to the players on both sidelines. So before we dive back into talk about the football itself, let’s look back at what happened late Saturday night and how those involved reacted to Bolden’s injury — and where he stands now, after being released from medical care.

Isaiah Bolden out of hospital - ESPN

First and foremost, Bolden was released from the hospital early on Sunday and was expected to travel home with the Patriots later that day. The early reports indicate that the injury was a serious concussion, which remains a serious injury, but it is a huge relief that there appears to be no structural or damage to the young player.

Patriots captain Matthew Slater praises Packers’ leadership - Pats Pulpit

One of the longest-tenured leaders for the Patriots was quick to praise the Packers, their coaches, and their players for how they handled Bolden's injury.

Isaiah Bolden, injured Patriots rookie, turned teammates into fans: ‘All the guys love him’ - The Athletic ($)

Here's a great preview on Bolden and the impact he has made on many of his Patriots teammates in just a few short months.

Game recap: 5 takeaways from Packers’ loss to Patriots in suspended preseason game | Packers.com

The Packers will need to move on and evaluate the tape from Saturday night's game, and they have some good performances that they'll break down this week. Anders Carlson also stepped up with a perfect night, including an absolute bomb from 52 yards out.

Packers OLB JJ Enagbare caps off impressive week with strong performance vs. Patriots | Packers Wire

If there's a player of the game for the Packers from Saturday, it has to be Enagbare, who had two sacks -- both coming on third downs to stop drives -- including one that included a forced and recovered fumble.

