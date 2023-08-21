Packers sign two defenders heading into preseason finale

According to Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber, the Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker Marvin Pierre on Monday. Per a social media post from the XFL, the Packers have also signed former XFL cornerback Elijah Hamilton.

No corresponding roster moves have been made yet to accommodate the signings of these two players, but the assumption is that one of these roster spots will be created when the team officially places tight end Tyler Davis on the injured reserve. Davis tore his ACL in the preseason opener over a week ago.

Marvin Pierre is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 9.08 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 244 out of 2648 LB from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/zq2FW4Cq4D pic.twitter.com/6QgF5iuljU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 17, 2023

Pierre originally signed as an undrafted free-agent rookie with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but he was released in June. Shortly after, he was drafted by the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL, but he never played in a game for the spring league.

On paper, Pierre is an undersized, but athletic, inside linebacker prospect. He joins De’Vondre Campbell (currently dealing with an ankle injury), Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter and Jimmy Phillips Jr. at the position. The assumption is that the team is going to roster five inside linebackers on the roster, which means that Pierre and Phillips will likely be competing for an opportunity to land on the Packers’ practice squad.

Elijah Hamilton is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.79 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 244 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/DQ11Q5iII6 #RAS #UDFA https://t.co/9KGmZXMn3v pic.twitter.com/qaTsVD5gPf — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2022

Hamilton began his college career at Vanderbilt before transferring to Louisiana Tech. The long cornerback has a great vertical, but limited deep speed and change of direction — based on his testing times.

In 2022, Hamilton was signed as an undrafted free agent rookie by the Miami Dolphins. After he was cut, Hamilton played for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, where he managed to play in eight games. Two weeks ago, Hamilton worked out with the San Francisco 49ers.

Cornerback is arguably one of Green Bay’s deepest positions, if not the deepest. Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes (ankle, PUP), Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine are virtual locks to make the roster. Behind them, special teamer Corey Ballentine, 2022 practice-squander Kiondre Thomas, 2021 fifth-round pick Shemar Jean-Charles, backup slot Innis Gaines, Tyrell Ford and rookie free agent William Hooper round out the position.

Hamilton might be an option for the Packers’ practice squad, depending on who the team lets go and which players are able to pass through the waiver system.

Good luck to both Pierre and Hamilton, who have a short amount of time to make an impression before final cuts. The Packers’ final preseason game this season is on Saturday. Final cuts are due next Tuesday, just a little over a week from now.