Given how much the position has changed over the past few years, it’s not that much of a surprise to see spirited competition at wide receiver in training camp. But it’s been interesting to see how little separation has really emerged beyond the Packers’ top three receivers or so; Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed seem pretty locked in at the top of the depth chart, but beyond that, things have been pretty even.

Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks, Bo Melton, and Malik Heath have all had their moments, and given Brian Gutekunst’s love for his draft picks, Grant DuBose can hardly be counted out, either.

The Packers can’t and won’t carry them all, but with the quality of the position still an open question, the quantity of roster contenders can only be a good thing.

Packers WR Grant DuBose is no stranger to overcoming obstacles | Packers.com

It seems like a long shot for DuBose to make the Packers’ roster at this point, given how much time he’s missed in camp. But that would be just another obstacle to overcome, and DuBose has shown that he can take just about anything in stride.

Packers film room: Malik Heath proves he belongs on 53 against Patriots | Packers Wire

DuBose’s path to the roster is complicated by Heath’s emergence.

How can Jets manage talent, egos on offense? Follow Packers’ blueprint | ESPN

Wow, the Jets want to imitate the Packers? This is quite a development!

Kingsley Enagbare caps ‘a heck of a week’ with two sacks for Green Bay Packers against the New England Patriots | Packers News ($)

The Jet Plane appears to be ready for takeoff, welcome news in an edge rusher group still feeling things out this season.

Rare spotless giraffe born at Tennessee Zoo | UPI

I didn’t know giraffes could come in un-spotted varieties, but there’s a good reason for that: this might be the only spotless giraffe in the world.