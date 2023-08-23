Packers Reacts Survey: How has Jordan Love measured up to expectations?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

We have four questions for you this week, tapping into what we’ve seen through two preseason games. Let’s get into it.

Question 1: Who is going to win the RB3 job?

This is a hot topic, as everyone seems to be excited about the performance of undrafted rookie running back Emanuel Wilson this preseason. Wilson has taken 21 carries for 174 yards, an impressive 8.3 yards per carry average, and two scores.

Here’s the wet blanket: Wilson hasn’t seen any playing time on the first-team special teams units and head coach Matt LaFleur has criticized his conditioning twice now in press conferences. Meanwhile, Patrick Taylor — who has played in 23 games for the Packers over the last two seasons — is seeing consistent playing time as a special teamer. As a reminder, note that Green Bay only carried the ball 11 times last season with non-Aaron Jones or AJ Dillon backs.

The other two running backs in the mix are Tyler Goodson and seventh-round rookie Lew Nichols, who have dealt with injuries this preseason.

Question 2: Who will be the second starting safety?

No, seriously. Who will be the second starting safety? Throughout the summer, Darnell Savage has worked with the first-team defense, so it’s safe to call him one of the starters. Beyond that, it seems like a wide-open race, though.

Up until the week of Family Night, Rudy Ford was the team’s second starter throughout the entire offseason. On the week of Family Night, that opportunity went to Jonathan Owens, who also started in Week 1 of the preseason. Ford did not work in with the first-team defense against the Bengals, as Tarvarius Moore apparently jumped him on the depth chart.

In Week 2 of the preseason, Ford, surprisingly, made the start. He was backed by Owens and rookie Anthony Johnson Jr., as the Moore fell out of favor. In Tuesday’s practice, Ford was also the starter again.

It wouldn’t surprise me if any of the four players competing for the job ended up starting against the Chicago Bears. It also wouldn’t surprise me if any of them were cut next week. I have no idea what is going to happen at safety.

Question 3: How has Jordan Love measured up to your expectations this preseason?

This one is simple: Has he met, exceeded or fallen short of your expectations? Personally, he splits “met” and “exceeded” for me. Based on how Love performed last preseason and in the Philadelphia Eagles game during the 2022 regular season, his 12-of-18 for 130 yards and two touchdowns is right about what I expected. It’s still nice to see him accomplish that, albeit with some up-and-down results on deep shots, this preseason.

Question 4: Which position should the Packers be on the lookout for at cutdowns?

Safety, tight end, the defensive line and inside linebacker are the positions where I see a potential need for depth on this team. That’s why they’re the options here. If you feel differently, leave a reply in the comment section down below on the position you would have suggested to be on this list.

With Karl Brooks’ breakout on the interior line, I’m no longer worried much about that position. I think there’s an opportunity to add a special teams playing tight end, with the loss of Tyler Davis, but the runaway leader for me is safety. It would take a couple of weeks to get a free-agent safety ready to start for this defense, especially in a match coverage-heavy scheme, but I wouldn’t rule out that possibility. As no one has stood out at the position through two preseason games, I truly feel like that door is left open.