Preseason Packers talk with Aaron Nagler

Cheesehead TV’s Aaron Nagler stopped by to talk about the Green Bay Packers’ preseason performance with our own Justis Mosqueda. If you happened to miss any of the news from this summer, we tried to recap the entire offseason in this episode.

The two main topics that Packers fans seem to be locked into are how first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love is performing and who is going to start at safety, the one position that still seems wide open as we enter the final week of the preseason. The duo managed to hit on those subjects and more in this week’s episode.

Timestamps

2:30: Jordan Love: Hall of Famer or bust?

7:45: Is Emanuel Wilson going to make the team?

11:45: Is Malik Heath going to make the team?

17:15: Should we trade Yosh Nijman?

22:45: The defensive line is fun!

32:30: What’s happening at safety?

