Who are you stumping for to make the roster?

I wanted to make an open thread here so that you all could voice your thoughts on the subject.

Which player are you banging the table for the Green Bay Packers to keep on their 53-man roster? Try to keep it to players on the bubble, as I’m sure the Packers would protect quarterback Jordan Love — if they had to choose just one.

I think the leading candidates here are going to be running back Emanuel Wilson and receiver Malik Heath, the team’s leaders in rushing and receiving this preseason. Neither is a lock to make the team, as they are buried on the depth chart and don’t add much special teams value — but fans seem to be excited about them.

My answer here is going to be safety Anthony Johnson Jr., the seventh-round rookie who has been anywhere from third to sixth on the safety depth chart during summer practices.

I thought Anthony Johnson played well in his preseason debut pic.twitter.com/hDTBk6X7JB — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) August 18, 2023

Johnson was very impressive in Week 1 of the preseason. Without another safety breaking out this summer, I find it hard to believe that the Packers can let go of a young, athletic draft pick who is showing some production in live-game action.

Drop a comment down below to put a claim on the bubble player you want Green Bay to keep on the active roster.