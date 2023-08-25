Friday Cheese Curds: Sean Clifford named Packers’ QB2

I know I’m probably preaching to the choir here, but for my own sanity, please ignore the people who think that Sean Clifford should be the starting quarterback. Half a year ago, Clifford wasn’t even invited to the scouting combine, while the Green Bay Packers were trying to wiggle out of the Aaron Rodgers era and into the Jordan Love era.

Since then, Love has performed well on the field, both in the preseason and in training camp practices. It’s not like Clifford is even making more “wow” throws than Love, or playing more efficiently, this preseason.

Clifford’s had some success, but not enough to push Love — who looks like he’s a starting caliber quarterback, comes with a first-round pedigree and just signed a one-year $13.5 million extension in May. Maybe only five to ten percent of you think that Clifford should be the guy in Week 1, but I’m begging you to please be realistic!

Matt LaFleur confirms rookie Sean Clifford will be Packers’ backup QB | Packers Wire

For those of you at home making 53-man roster projections, you can go ahead and plug in Sean Clifford with a spot on the roster — barring an injury against Seattle in the preseason finale. Clifford is 33 of 45 for 345 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions this preseason.

Packers Waive C Jake Hanson From IR With Settlement | NFL Trade Rumors

This move was expected. If the Packers wanted to keep Jake Hanson on the injured reserve for the entire season, they would have simply put him on the injured reserve, rather than subjecting him to the waiver system with an injury designation. Hanson will go home with some money in his pocket as he recovers and then will become a free agent, leaving the door open for a potential return to the team further down the line.

5 Packers Who Have Gone Missing At Training Camp And Preseason | Dairyland Express

The one player I don’t agree with on this list is second-year defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, who is set to be a starter this season. While he hasn’t made many splash plays this preseason, he also hasn’t had too many reps on the field, either. Meanwhile, he does seem to be impressive at summer practices.

Packers’ Win-Loss Predictions for 2023 NFL Season | Bleacher Report

7-10? Boo. I’m still not sold that the Chicago Bears are going to be much better this season. Regression should hit the Minnesota Vikings in the mouth this year. Give me the over.

Dope Sheet: Packers close the preseason against the Seahawks | Packers.com

Bo Melton revenge game! Jarran Reed revenge game! Did you know that Rasul Douglas has had the most four-quarter interceptions in the NFL since 2021? Of course you didn’t, because you haven’t read the dope sheet yet.

