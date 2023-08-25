Packers Reacts Results: Fans want Green Bay to add a safety

We have another set of poll results for you this week, ranging from who will win the NFC North — a national poll — to which position the Green Bay Packers should be looking at on the waiver wire during cutdowns. Let’s get into it.

This is the one national result we’re going to include in this set of polls, as it involves the Green Bay Packers. I have no issue with people thinking that the Detroit Lions are going to win the NFC North. They’d probably be my favorites right now, too. I don’t even mind the Minnesota Vikings being ranked above the Packers here. BUT THE BEARS? What have the Bears done to warrant this hype? I can’t wait for Week 1.

Somewhat surprisingly, Patrick Taylor gained nearly two-thirds of the votes here. I thought that Emanuel Wilson was going to end up winning this one, as he seems to have created a lot of fans of his game after leading the Packers in rushing through two preseason games. With that being said, I still think this third running back role comes down to special teams — which is where Taylor is blowing out the rest of the competition out of the water.

Since this poll ran, safety Rudy Ford has made back-to-back “starts” in practice with the first-team defense. Ford also started in Week 2 of the preseason, after not being in the four-man rotation with the first-team defense in Week 1. I would put my bets on Ford starting in Week 1 of the regular season, if I had to make a bet, but I don’t feel great about how any of these safety options have played this summer.

98 percent of you think that quarterback Jordan Love played up to or above expectations this preseason. This is as close to a consensus as we’ve ever recorded in the three years that I’ve been running these polls. No matter how you felt about the drafting of Love back in 2020, it seems like the fanbase has come around and rallied behind their new passer.

More than half of you think that the Packers should focus on picking up a safety at cutdowns next week, and I can’t blame you. The four-man competition for the starting spot opposite of Darnell Savage hasn’t produced a single breakout candidate this preseason. This will also be the position that I’m keeping an eye on, as cuts begin to roll in.