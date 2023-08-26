Packers vs. Seahawks, Preseason 2023: How to watch, game time, TV channels, & more

This Saturday will be the third showcase for first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, who is 12 of 18 passing for 130 yards (7.2 yards per pass attempt) and two touchdowns this preseason. Earlier this week, after initially dodging the question, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that the team’s starters will be suiting up for their preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks — even if it’s just for a few snaps or series.

For the most part, the Packers’ starters have only been featured in the first quarter of their first two preseason games with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots, but it’s uncertain how much they’ll play in the final warmup before the preseason. Since LaFleur took over as the head man in Green Bay, the team has pretty much avoided using starters in the preseason entirely — so we’re already operating in the unknown here.

The big camp battles that remain in the Packers’ starting lineup are on the offensive line and in the secondary. Up front, Josh Myers (center), Zach Tom (center and right tackle), Yosh Njiman (right tackle) and Rasheed Walker (right tackle) are fighting for two jobs on the offensive line. Meanwhile, Rudy Ford and Jonathan Owens have each made a start at safety this preseason opposite of Darnell Savage, who seems to have locked up his starting spot.

If you want to watch the Packers’ preseason matchup with the Seahawks, you can find the streaming information down below. Unfortunately, it’s not a nationally broadcast game, which means you’ll need to be within the footprint of the Packers TV Network or in the Pacific Northwest to be able to watch it live.

WHO?

Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

WHERE?

Lambeau Field

Green Bay, Wisconsin

WHEN?

Saturday, August 26, 2023

12:00 PM Central Time (1:00 PM Eastern)

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Local Broadcasts — Packers TV Network

NBC 26 (Green Bay), NBC 4 (Milwaukee), ABC 27 (Madison), ABC 9 (Wausau), ABC 18 (Eau Claire), ABC 19 (La Crosse), FOX 21 (Duluth/Superior)

See full list of stations here

Local Broadcasts — Seahawks TV Network

NBC 5 (Seattle), FOX 28 (Spokane), FOX 11 (Tri-Cities), FOX 41 (Yakima), FOX 12 (Portland), ABC 6 (Boise)

Online Streaming

NFL+