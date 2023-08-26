Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- and off-topic thoughts down in the comment section below this weekend.

I have two thoughts, as I’m writing this.

First of all, I think it’s crap that the Pro Football Hall of Fame didn’t end up allowing receiver Sterling Sharpe to advance to the final three candidates in the senior pool this time around after he made the final six candidates last time. Sharpe, along with Bob Kuechenberg, are the only two players who made the final six last season who aren’t already enshrined in the Hall of Fame or, like in the case of Randy Gradishar, up for enshrinement in the 2024 class.

Packers fans need to be loud over the next year about Sharpe’s exclusion, as the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is set to be the final class to have three senior inductees. In 2026, the Hall of Fame will revert back to its single senior candidate procedure, which will only make it more difficult for Sharpe to get in. Now’s the time!

Secondly, if you want to lose your faith in humanity, go watch HBO’s “BS High,” a documentary about what happened at Bishop Sycamore. If you aren’t familiar with the story, Bishop Sycamore was a “hybrid” prep school and high school (or was it?) in Ohio that signed up for football games against some of the best prep football programs around the country. This resulted in a 58-0 running clock blowout versus IMG Academy, which was shown live on ESPN in 2021.

Roy Johnson, who founded the “school” and was the team’s “coach”, seems like one of the most genuinely evil sociopaths walking this earth. It’s worth your time to watch the documentary, just to see what some people are capable of. It’s amazing that a guy like that isn’t locked up. He hurt dozens of kids, in ways they may never recover from, and he doesn’t seem to have an ounce of shame, guilt or regret about it.