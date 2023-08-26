Packers vs. Seahawks, Preseason 2023 Game Thread

There are still a few unsolved questions for the Green Bay Packers as we enter the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

Offensively, there’s still some uncertainty about what the offensive line will look like. Will Josh Myers or Zach Tom get the nod at center? If Tom isn’t the team’s right tackle, will it be Rasheed Walker — who has been taking the majority of the non-Tom starting snaps over the last two weeks — or Yosh Nijman? Today’s game is another data point that will be used to answer those questions.

Defensively, I’m not sure we’re sure that Rudy Ford is going to be the starting safety opposite of Darnell Savage, but he’s retaken the reins there after Jonathan Owens saw those snaps on the week of Family Night and in the preseason opener. A big game from either of those players might be enough to swing the momentum in what appears to be a tight race.

Oh, yeah. People also seem to care about how first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love will perform. So far, Love’s preseason performance has calmed Packers fans — who voted at a 98 percent clip that he either met or exceeded expectations with his first two preseason efforts. We’ll have to see if he can keep up the optimism with another strong game at Lambeau Field.

If you want to check out how the Packers’ beat is reacting to the game, here’s a Twitter/X list that APC’s Tex Western compiled.