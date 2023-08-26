Predict the Packers’ initial 53-man roster

With the preseason now over, let’s play a little prediction game. Who do you think makes the Green Bay Packers’ initial 53-man roster? Put on your general manager hat and try your best to go 53 of 53.

Below is the Packers’ full 91-man roster, split by position.

QB: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford and Alex McGough

Jordan Love, Sean Clifford and Alex McGough RB: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Emanuel Wilson, Tyler Goodson, Lew Nichols III and Nate McCrary

Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Emanuel Wilson, Tyler Goodson, Lew Nichols III and Nate McCrary FB: Josiah Deguara and Henry Pearson

Josiah Deguara and Henry Pearson WR: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Samori Toure, Grant DuBose, Bo Melton, Jadakis Bonds, Duece Watts, Andre Miller and Cody Chrest

Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Samori Toure, Grant DuBose, Bo Melton, Jadakis Bonds, Duece Watts, Andre Miller and Cody Chrest TE: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft and Austin Allen [Tyler Davis, IR]

Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft and Austin Allen [Tyler Davis, IR] OL: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta, Jean Delance, Kadeem Telfort, James Empey and Cole Schneider

David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta, Jean Delance, Kadeem Telfort, James Empey and Cole Schneider DL: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton, Jason Lewan and Antonio Moultrie

Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton, Jason Lewan and Antonio Moultrie OLB: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins, Brenton Cox Jr., Arron Mosby, Keshawn Banks and Kenneth Odumegwu

Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins, Brenton Cox Jr., Arron Mosby, Keshawn Banks and Kenneth Odumegwu ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter, Jimmy Phillips Jr. and Marvin Pierre

De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter, Jimmy Phillips Jr. and Marvin Pierre CB: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine, Shemar Jean-Charles, Innis Gaines, Kiondre Thomas, William Hooper, Tyrell Ford and Elijah Hamilton [Eric Stokes, PUP]

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Corey Ballentine, Shemar Jean-Charles, Innis Gaines, Kiondre Thomas, William Hooper, Tyrell Ford and Elijah Hamilton [Eric Stokes, PUP] SAF: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt and Benny Sapp III

Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr., Tarvarius Moore, Dallin Leavitt and Benny Sapp III K: Anders Carlson

Anders Carlson P: Pat O’Donnell and Daniel Whelan

Pat O’Donnell and Daniel Whelan LS: Matthew Orzech and Broughton Hatcher

Here’s my ballot:

QB: Jordan Love and Sean Clifford (2)

Jordan Love and Sean Clifford (2) RB: Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon (2)

Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon (2) FB: Josiah Deguara and Henry Pearson (2)

Josiah Deguara and Henry Pearson (2) WR: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Samori Toure (6)

Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath and Samori Toure (6) TE: Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft (2)

Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft (2) OL: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan and Caleb Jones (10)

David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan and Caleb Jones (10) DL: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks and Jonathan Ford (6)

Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks and Jonathan Ford (6) OLB: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins (5)

Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins (5) ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson and Tariq Carpenter (5)

De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson and Tariq Carpenter (5) CB: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine (5)

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Corey Ballentine (5) SAF: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr. and Dallin Leavitt (5)

Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Anthony Johnson Jr. and Dallin Leavitt (5) K: Anders Carlson (1)

Anders Carlson (1) P: Pat O’Donnell (1)

Pat O’Donnell (1) LS: Matthew Orzech (1)

The two positions that I struggled with the most were running back, where I went with just two players, and safety, where a cut is likely coming but it’s uncertain who that player might be. In the end, I went with safety Tarvarius Moore, who hasn’t seen much action with the first-team defense since the first preseason game, but I could see a scenario where maybe Jonathan Owens or Dallin Leavitt are the odd man out at the position.

I just can’t imagine that the team will hold onto six safeties this regular season, as cornerback Eric Stokes will eventually be taken off the physically unable to perform list and the squad is expected to keep six receivers. Even when taking into account of special teams, that’s too many redundant body types.

Send your 53-man roster prediction in the comment section down below. At the very least, you’ll have bragging rights, if you get it right.