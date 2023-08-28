Predicting the Packers’ final roster with Andy Herman

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda hung out with Pack A Day Podcast’s Andy Herman for an hour, as the duo attempted to nail down what the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster will look like on Tuesday — when final cuts are due. In the end, Mosqueda and Herman agreed that 48 players would make the final roster, but debated about the other five roster spots.
The players that both Packers analysts project to make the team are:
- QB: Jordan Love and Sean Clifford
- RB: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon
- WR: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks
- TE/FB: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft and Josiah Deguara
- OL: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Sean Rhyan and Caleb Jones
- DL: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks
- OLB: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins
- ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson and Tariq Carpenter
- CB: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine
- SAF: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Anthony Johnson Jr., Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt
- K: Daniel Carlson
- LS: Matthew Orzech
The following six players are the players who Herman had on his 53-man roster but Mosqueda didn’t:
- RB: Patrick Taylor
- WR: Grant DuBose
- OL: Luke Tenuta
- OLB: Brenton Cox Jr.
- P: Daniel Whelan
Interestingly, Herman brought up the idea of rostering offensive tackle Luke Tenuta for a single day, so that he would be eligible to return from the injured reserve. If a player is put on the injured reserve during the preseason, like in tight end Tyler Davis’ case, then he is ineligible to return from IR that year. If Tenuta is placed on injured reserve on the first day of the regular season, though, that would open up a roster spot for the Packers — after the first round of waivers — while also allowing them to bring Tenuta back at some point in 2023.
The following six players are the players who Mosqueda had on his 53-man roster but Herman didn’t:
- TE/FB: Henry Pearson
- OL: Royce Newman
- DL: Jonathan Ford
- CB: Corey Ballentine
- P: Pat O’Donnell
I have to say, it’s lonely being on Henry Pearson Island.
If you enjoyed this breakdown, Mosqueda and Herman will be doing a weekly joint podcast during the regular season that will be published on both the Acme Packing Company podcast feed and the Pack A Day podcast feed.
Want more great Packers audio content from Acme Packing Company? Subscribe to our feed wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.
Loading comments...