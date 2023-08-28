Predicting the Packers’ final roster with Andy Herman

Acme Packing Company’s Justis Mosqueda hung out with Pack A Day Podcast’s Andy Herman for an hour, as the duo attempted to nail down what the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster will look like on Tuesday — when final cuts are due. In the end, Mosqueda and Herman agreed that 48 players would make the final roster, but debated about the other five roster spots.

The players that both Packers analysts project to make the team are:

QB: Jordan Love and Sean Clifford

Jordan Love and Sean Clifford RB: Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon WR: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks

Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jaylen Reed, Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Dontayvion Wicks TE/FB: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft and Josiah Deguara

Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft and Josiah Deguara OL: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Sean Rhyan and Caleb Jones

David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Rasheed Walker, Yosh Nijman, Sean Rhyan and Caleb Jones DL: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks

Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, T.J. Slaton, Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks OLB: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins

Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare and Justin Hollins ILB: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson and Tariq Carpenter

De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson and Tariq Carpenter CB: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine

Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine SAF: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Anthony Johnson Jr., Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt

Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Anthony Johnson Jr., Jonathan Owens and Dallin Leavitt K: Daniel Carlson

Daniel Carlson LS: Matthew Orzech

The following six players are the players who Herman had on his 53-man roster but Mosqueda didn’t:

RB: Patrick Taylor

Patrick Taylor WR: Grant DuBose

Grant DuBose OL: Luke Tenuta

Luke Tenuta OLB: Brenton Cox Jr.

Brenton Cox Jr. P: Daniel Whelan

Interestingly, Herman brought up the idea of rostering offensive tackle Luke Tenuta for a single day, so that he would be eligible to return from the injured reserve. If a player is put on the injured reserve during the preseason, like in tight end Tyler Davis’ case, then he is ineligible to return from IR that year. If Tenuta is placed on injured reserve on the first day of the regular season, though, that would open up a roster spot for the Packers — after the first round of waivers — while also allowing them to bring Tenuta back at some point in 2023.

The following six players are the players who Mosqueda had on his 53-man roster but Herman didn’t:

TE/FB: Henry Pearson

Henry Pearson OL: Royce Newman

Royce Newman DL: Jonathan Ford

Jonathan Ford CB: Corey Ballentine

Corey Ballentine P: Pat O’Donnell

I have to say, it’s lonely being on Henry Pearson Island.

