Packers Cutdown Tracker

By 4 p.m. Eastern, the Green Bay Packers will need to shave down their roster to just 53 players. Keep up to date with this hub, where we’ll be linking to all of the Packers’ transactions on Tuesday.

If you want to take a look at which players are expected to be on the roster bubble, check out our 53-man roster roundup.

Beyond just the roster contraction, keep an eye out for injury news. Officially, one of the decisions the Packers will need to make today is whether or not starting cornerback Eric Stokes — who is recovering from a 2022 ankle injury — is going to start the season on the physically unable to perform list. If so, Stokes will be unable to participate in the first four games of the Packers’ regular season.

We’ll also link to practice squad rumors throughout the day. Green Bay will be allowed to begin signing players to their practice squad on Wednesday, once waivers are processed.

Current Roster Count: 72/53

Released/Waived:

Analysis: O’Donnell’s release is a little bit of a surprise, as it never seemed like Daniel Whelan ever took over as the number-one punter in the preseason. For perspective, Whelan was only the holder on four of Anders Carlson’s field goal/extra point attempts this preseason (out of 13.) Whelan and O’Donnell seemed neck-and-neck — talent-wise — in camp, but the team never really passed the reins off to Whelan this summer. Now, Green Bay’s 2022 punter is looking for a new home.

Analysis: As Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber explains, Orzech is expected to re-sign with the Packers at a later date as their starting long snapper. Orzech’s release is only going to be momentary, as the injured reserve rules will change over the next day. On Wednesday, after waivers are processed, teams will be able to place players on injured reserve with the possibility of activating them at a later date during the 2023 season. If a player is put on injured reserve during the preseason, though, he would have to miss the entire year. Two players that Huber brings up as possibilities to go on injured reserve on Wednesday are receiver Dontayvion Wicks and safety Tarvarius Moore. I’d add tackle Luke Tenuta to that list, a possibility that Andy Herman first brought to my attention.

Injury Designation:

Analysis: According to Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated, Nichols is going to be waived with an injury designation. If Nichols passes through waivers unclaimed, as is expected, then he will revert to the injured reserve. From there, the Packers will be able to either keep Nichols on the injured reserve for the remainder of the season (unlikely) or they’ll reach an injury settlement with him. This is the same scenario that Green Bay is in with another former draft pick, offensive lineman Jake Hanson, after he passed through waivers earlier this preseason. The good news is that if Nichols and the Packers do reach an injury settlement, there’s a chance that the back could return to Green Bay on the practice squad later this year.

Practice Squad Rumors: