Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers trim their roster as deadline looms

Cut day is well underway, and we’d love to invite you to track the Packers’ roster moves with us as the news rolls in.

The most surprising Packers’ cut may already have happened, with 2022 punter Pat O’Donnell getting the ax yesterday. But that’s not to say there won’t be plenty to talk about as we make our way toward this afternoon’s deadline.

The Packers’ initial 53-man roster will live up to that description more than usual this year, with post-deadline moves apparently already in the works at longsnapper and elsewhere. That’s all the more reason to stay patient as the roster comes together. The deadline may be today, but roster building remains a year-round activity.

Here’s how cutting O’Donnell affects the cap.

If you’re trying to figure out who stays and who goes, defaulting to keeping draft picks is probably wise.

Owens may not last the day in Green Bay, but he’s still supporting his wife.

The latest entry in a series of behind-the-scenes videos on key Packers’ figures.

Bulls on parade in Illinois.