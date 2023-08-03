If you have a particular favorite candidate for the Green Bay Packers’ third running back role in 2023, then Matt LaFleur delivered some good news on Thursday morning. Three players are vying for that role in training camp this summer, with Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, and rookie Lew Nichols all set to compete behind Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

LaFleur revealed his plan for that position battle in the Packers’ three preseason games on Thursday, and it’s an intriguing approach. Each of the three running backs will get a chance to be a featured back in one game, taking the bulk of the reps in the backfield to get a long look. It’s an interesting approach and one that the team hasn’t always taken in the past. Last season, and in most years prior, reserve backs rotated heavily throughout all of the games.

On the other side of the ball, a player who isn’t expected to rotate much is second-year lineman Devonte Wyatt. Although Wyatt did not get on the field much until late last season, he flashed in the final month and is looking forward to a bigger impact in 2023. Wyatt’s expected emergence would be a welcome sight for a team that has yet to find an impact player to pair on the line with Kenny Clark since Mike Daniels’ departure.

Here’s a look at those stories and more coming out of camp this week.

Packers to feature RBs Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson and Lew Nichols during preseason games | Packers Wire

The three preseason games will each be a chance for a different running back to get a long look, with Matt LaFleur saying he wants to give them an opportunity to get into the flow of the game.

Packers top skill players will be in constant rotation during camp | Packersnews.com

Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are seeing a regular mix of players in coverage, with Jaire Alexander's and Rasul Douglas' skill sets giving the second-year receivers very different looks.

Devonte Wyatt excited to ‘prove his point’ in Year 2 | Packers.com

Wyatt finally got a chance to show what he could do with extended playing time late last season, racking up three QB hits and 1.5 sacks in the final month. Now he's ready to use that late success as a jumping-off point for his second year.

From Diploma to ACL Recover, Rashan Gary's Mom Has Been There - Sports Illustrated

Gary's relationship and bond with his mother is something special, and a recovery from a torn ACL isn't close to the hardest thing he has had to overcome.

It’s so hot in Arizona, doctors are treating a spike of patients who were burned by falling on the ground | CNN

I was just in Phoenix this week and I can say that I believe this 100%.