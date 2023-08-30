Reporting as Eligible - The Wild Rover

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible (which was recorded on Monday before final cuts), as the preseason comes to and end and roster cuts begin in earnest, Paul, Matt, and JR discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly of the game against the Seahawks, Malik Heath’s outstanding college play, Jayden Reed’s under-the-radar struggles, Anders making big kicks under the lights, and how the weird slow start on offense, including Jordan Love’s worst few series of the preseason.

They also discuss how Aaron Rodgers now looks like an old man, NFC North guesses, and of course, listener questions.

Want more great Packers audio content from Reporting as Eligible? Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts — and give us a quick 5-star rating if you’re enjoying it! It helps boost our profile and spread the word.

Follow us on Twitter @AsEligible.

Join the conversation on Twitter:

The show: @AsEligible

Paul: @BadgerNoonan

Matub: @CallMeMatub

JR: @JRRadcliffe