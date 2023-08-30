Wednesday Cheese Curds: The first draft of the 2023 Packers is here

The take density following cutdown day probably rivals only that of NFL Draft weekend.
“Behold! A Mighty Thing has happened! Let us all remark upon it,” is the cry that rises from all of Packers’ internet at once. Or, at least, that’s how I imagine it.
But the takes are fun. We’re a real, tangible step closer to the start of the regular season. The first draft of the 2023 Packers has been released into the wild. What will it grow into? We can only wait and see, but the earliest form of the roster has now been birthed. Grab a cigar on your way out the door and be sure to sign the card for Brian Gutekunst and the rest of the personnel department.
5 takeaways from Packers’ roster decisions | Packers.com
Here are five takeaways on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster.
Five Takeaways Following Packers’ 53-Man Roster Cuts | Sports Illustrated
Here are an additional five takeaways on the Packers’ initial 53-man roster.
Kurt Warner breaks down Jordan Love’s preseason tape | Packers Wire
Kurt Warner has Jordan Love takes.
Here’s how we see the Green Bay Packers depth chart | Packers News ($)
How does the Packers’ 53-man roster stack up? Here’s one perspective.
Saints WR Michael Thomas details body rejecting hardware from ankle, toe surgeries | NFL.com
Medical technology can be frustrating. “Here,” you’ll say to your body. “This will make you better.” And your body will say “No thank you” and attempt it to eject it straight out of your body.
‘Like Snoop Dogg’s living room’: Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court | Associated Press
Just a bunch of tennis fans high on life.
