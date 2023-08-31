Packers Reacts Results: Newman voted the most surprising “keep” on the roster

In this cutdowns-heavy version of Packers Reacts, we bring four new poll results from the past week — including a national result. As a reminder, you can sign up here to get the surveys emailed to you weekly.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur finished third in our national poll as a Coach of the Year candidate. I’m still a little bitter about this award because I thought LaFleur was a better coach in 2021 than the eventual winner — Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. If the team can sneak into the playoffs without Aaron Rodgers under center, I could see this happening.

A little over half of you believe that punter Pat O’Donnell was the biggest surprise release by the Packers this week during cutdowns. I have to agree with you, and my second nomination would have been cornerback Corey Ballentine — who finished second here. Ballentine is the most veteran member of the Packers’ practice squad, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him called up a few times during the season to fill in on special teams.

Packers fans are over Royce Newman. Despite rostering just five interior offensive linemen on the entire roster, Cheeseheads thought that Newman sticking on the team was the most surprising player to make the 53. I get it, he hasn’t passed off a stunt correctly in three years. With Daniel Whelan finishing third here, Newman is probably the most surprising keep or cut in the eyes of Packers fans.

The fanbase seems split on if the team should have traded fourth tackle Yosh Nijman, who is due $4.3 million in game checks during the regular season. This near 50/50 split seems right, as some are worried about tackle depth with David Bakhtiari’s “fluid” situation while others are interested in getting something out of Nijman’s contract, now that Rasheed Walker has displaced him on the depth chart.