UnPack Pod: What does success look like for the 2023 Green Bay Packers?

The UnPack Pod makes its triumphant, if not rusty, return to action this week to kick off the season. As we steel ourselves for the emotional rollercoaster to come, we’ve got more than a few questions about the 2023 Green Bay Packers.

Is Jordan Love the dude?

What will Matt LaFleur’s offense look like post Aaron Rodgers?

Will Christian Watson pick up where he left off?

Why are Bears fans so convinced their team is going to be excellent this year?

And most importantly, what does success even look like for this year’s Packers?

Plus we step out onto Degenerate Corner and take on a few season-long prop bets, with the usual caveat that we are not to be trusted.

Football is (almost) back, baby! LFG

