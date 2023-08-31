Packers work out 4 defenders on Thursday

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers brought in four defenders for a workout on Thursday. The team did not immediately sign any of these players, but the Packers tend to sign players who have been in for a tryout once injuries start to pop up. The players brought in were cornerback James Campbell, inside linebacker Wilson Huber, cornerback Troy Pride and safety Arnold Tarpley.

James Campbell is a CB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.44 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 348 out of 2222 CB from 1987 to 2023.

Campbell originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks out of Montana State and was released by the team last month. The former high school quarterback began his college career as a special-teams-playing receiver before moving over to the defensive side of the ball for his final two seasons at Montana State.

Wilson Huber is a LB prospect in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.34 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 441 out of 2652 LB from 1987 to 2023.

Huber, like Campbell, is also a rookie defender. He originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent and was waived during roster cutdowns. In his college years, he played 788 special teams snaps for Cincinnati. Signing another inside linebacker may take a while for the Packers, though, as the team just added former Raven Kristian Welch to the practice squad today.

Troy Pride Jr. is a CB prospect in the 2020 draft class out of Notre Dame.



He posted a good #RAS with good size, good speed, okay explosiveness, okay agility at the CB position.

Pride was a fourth-round pick made by the Carolina Panthers in 2020. After injuring his knee in the 2021 preseason, Pride was an afterthought until he resurfaced with the New Orleans Saints this summer. In total, he played 14 games and made eight starts for the Panthers — all in his rookie season — recording 529 defensive snaps and 141 special teams reps. This preseason with the Saints, he finished fourth on the team in defensive snaps and tenth on the team in special teams snaps.

The final name on our list is Tarpley, a former Vanderbilt safety who has played for the Memphis Express of the AAF and the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. During the most recent USFL season, Tarpley recorded 42 tackles and three interceptions — good for second in the league — as the defense-led Maulers went to the spring league’s title game.