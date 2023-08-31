 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers work out 4 defenders on Thursday

Former fourth-round cornerback Troy Pride is the most well-known name out of the group.

By Justis Mosqueda
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Green Bay Packers brought in four defenders for a workout on Thursday. The team did not immediately sign any of these players, but the Packers tend to sign players who have been in for a tryout once injuries start to pop up. The players brought in were cornerback James Campbell, inside linebacker Wilson Huber, cornerback Troy Pride and safety Arnold Tarpley.

Campbell originally signed with the Seattle Seahawks out of Montana State and was released by the team last month. The former high school quarterback began his college career as a special-teams-playing receiver before moving over to the defensive side of the ball for his final two seasons at Montana State.

Huber, like Campbell, is also a rookie defender. He originally signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent and was waived during roster cutdowns. In his college years, he played 788 special teams snaps for Cincinnati. Signing another inside linebacker may take a while for the Packers, though, as the team just added former Raven Kristian Welch to the practice squad today.

Pride was a fourth-round pick made by the Carolina Panthers in 2020. After injuring his knee in the 2021 preseason, Pride was an afterthought until he resurfaced with the New Orleans Saints this summer. In total, he played 14 games and made eight starts for the Panthers — all in his rookie season — recording 529 defensive snaps and 141 special teams reps. This preseason with the Saints, he finished fourth on the team in defensive snaps and tenth on the team in special teams snaps.

The final name on our list is Tarpley, a former Vanderbilt safety who has played for the Memphis Express of the AAF and the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL. During the most recent USFL season, Tarpley recorded 42 tackles and three interceptions — good for second in the league — as the defense-led Maulers went to the spring league’s title game.

