Andy Herman talks training camp, Jordan Love with APC

Packer Report and Pack-A-Day Podcast’s Andy Herman took the time to talk Green Bay Packers football with Acme Packing Company’s own Justis Mosqueda leading up to Family Night on Saturday. Herman, who has been in attendance at Green Bay’s practices throughout training camp, gives us the inside scoop on the latest storylines and happenings with the team.

Herman and Mosqueda go position-by-position, discussing the biggest question marks that the team has going into the preseason portion of their summer schedule. At the end of the podcast, the two touch on the recent lawsuits that Packers CEO and president Mark Murphy has been named a defendant in and name a few things that they’re looking forward to seeing during the Family Night scrimmage.

Timestamps

4:40: How has Jordan Love looked?

14:00: What’s going on with the offensive line?

25:30: Anything notable with the skill players?

31:40: All things Packers defense

49:30: The latest news about Mark Murphy

57:00: What we’re looking forward to on Family Night

