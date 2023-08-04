Last summer, Tyler Goodson was an undrafted rookie trying to make the Green Bay Packers’ 53-man roster. He gave it a good shot in training camp and the preseason, and he was the team’s leading rusher in exhibition games. However, he didn’t do much as a special teamer and ended up narrowly missing out on the 53, instead returning for a season on the practice squad.

Now, with a year of experience in Matt LaFleur’s system and in an NFL strength and conditioning program under his belt, Goodson is back for his second season with the team and looks like a different player. First of all, the team is using him in a much wider variety of ways, giving him opportunities to contribute beyond simply handing him the football out of the backfield. Goodson also looks bigger and stronger, and should be able to run through contact more effectively.

Will he earn the RB3 job? That remains to be seen. In fact, the Packers did not even keep three running backs on the opening 53 last year, preferring instead to promote Patrick Taylor off the practice squad a few times before promoting him, rather than Goodson, up to the active roster. We’ll just have to wait and see over the next few weeks whether Goodson can take control of the competition and earn a roster spot.

Christian Watson and Zach Tom have been impressing in their second camps with the Packers, but keep an eye on Goodson, as he has caught the eye of many a Packers reporter.

Indeed, he had an excellent day of practice on Thursday and the coaching staff is using him in myriad ways. He's not just a tailback; he's also getting work in jet motion and as a receiver.

Still, Goodson hasn't won anything yet, and will need to continue to show he can make a versatile impact and be a contributor on special teams. Meanwhile, the offense finally finished off a two-minute drive with a touchdown while Jonathan Owens got his first run with the starters at safety.

It's unclear if Douglas is really trying to get into the offense's head or if he's just having fun. Either way, Aaron Jones had to step in and try to calm down his teammate a bit during Thursday's practice.

