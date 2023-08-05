Weekend Open Thread

Drop all your on- and off-topic thoughts down in the comments below.

Here’s what I’m thinking about:

God bless the Big Ten for saving my Oregon Ducks. Incompetent leadership completely ruined the Pac 12 and there was never any way for the conference to recover after USC left. I’m just happy that I’m not going to have to buy an Apple TV bonus subscription to watch Ducks games moving forward.

What do I need to know about the Big Ten teams? I want to start by saying that Wisconsin is already my favorite “UW”, which I’m sure is going to be something you’re going to argue with Washington fans over. Calling USC the “University of Spoiled Children” generally cuts with a dagger of truth, too.