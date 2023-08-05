 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers Family Night 2023 practice updates and discussion thread

Stay tuned for the latest happenings at Green Bay’s only broadcast practice of the year.

NFL: AUG 02 Packers Training Camp &amp; Family Night Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will be hosting their annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday. The practice will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the Packers TV Network Stations. In Wisconsin, you can watch Family Night on WGBA-TV in Green Bay, WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, WAOW-TB in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Cross, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior and WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette. Beyond Wisconsin, the practice will also be shown on KWWL-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa, KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska and KDLT-TV in South Dakota.

According to Packers team president and CEO Mark Murphy in his most recent “Murphy Takes 5” column, the game will not be streamed online this year.

Kent from Homosassa, FL

Mr. Murphy, I just got off the phone with WGBA after being informed that the Packers will not allow the station to stream Family Night so that the many fans around the country (world) can view the event. Please educate us as to why you do not want us to be able to view Family Night. Thank you for your time.

Thanks for raising this issue, Kent. We decided not to stream Family Night for competitive reasons. We will be making some adjustments with the scheme this year with a new starting quarterback and several young players at skill positions. If the practice was streamed, it would be easy for opposing teams to be able to watch the practice and gain a competitive advantage.

As an Oregonian who has been able to watch Family Night from the comfort of my own home for the last two years, though, I can tell you that a Chrome extension called Location Guard can be of assistance to those of you out-of-market Packers fans with a YouTube TV subscription.

The practice is expected to last two hours long and should showcase this “new look” offense under first-time starting quarterback Jordan Love. Earlier this week, Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day Podcast and I broke down the most recent happenings with the Packers and what we’re hoping to see on the field at Family Night. If that’s not enough content for you, you can CLICK HERE to read all of Acme Packing Company’s practice recaps from this spring and summer.

Updates:

Family Night Roster

Number Name Position Years Pro
Number Name Position Years Pro
6 Jadakis Bonds WR R
6 Dallin Leavitt SAF 5
7 Quay Walker ILB 2
8 Sean Clifford QB R
9 Christian Watson WR 2
10 Jordan Love QB 4
11 Jayden Reed WR R
13 Dontayvion Wicks WR R
16 Dre Miller WR 1
16 Pat O'Donnell P 10
17 Alex McGough QB 1
17 Anders Carlson K R
18 Malik Heath WR R
19 Danny Etling QB 1
20 Rudy Ford SAF 7
21 Eric Stokes CB 3
22 Duece Watts WR R
22 Shemar Jean-Charles CB 3
23 Jaire Alexander CB 6
24 Tariq Carpenter ILB 2
25 Keisean Nixon CB 5
26 Darnell Savage SAF 5
27 Patrick Taylor RB 3
27 William Hooper CB R
28 AJ Dillon RB 4
29 Rasul Douglas CB 7
30 Tarvarius Moore SAF 6
31 Emanuel Wilson RB R
32 Lew Nichols RB R
33 Aaron Jones RB 7
34 Jonathan Owens SAF 5
35 Corey Ballentine CB 5
36 Anthony Johnson Jr. SAF R
37 Carrington Valentine CB R
38 Innis Gaines SAF 2
39 Tyler Goodson RB 1
40 Tyrell Ford CB 1
41 Daniel Whelan P 1
42 Matt Orzech LS 4
43 Kiondre Thomas CB 1
43 Broughton Hatcher LS R
44 Henry Pearson FB R
45 Eric Wilson ILB 7
46 Jimmy Phillips Jr. ILB R
47 Justin Hollins OLB 5
48 Benny Sapp III SAF R
49 Austin Allen TE 1
50 Zach Tom OL 2
51 Keshawn Banks OLB R
52 Rashan Gary OLB 5
53 Arron Mosby OLB 2
55 Kingsley Enagbare OLB 2
56 Kenneth Odumegwu OLB R
57 Brenton Cox Jr. OLB R
58 Isaiah McDuffie ILB 3
59 De'Vondre Campbell ILB 8
60 Jason Lewan DL R
61 Cole Schneider OL 1
62 James Empey OL R
63 Rasheed Walker OL 2
64 Antonio Moultrie DL R
67 Jake Hanson OL 3
69 David Bakhtiari OL 11
70 Royce Newman OL 3
71 Josh Myers OL 3
72 Caleb Jones OL 2
73 Yosh Nijman OL 4
74 Elgton Jenkins OL 5
75 Sean Rhyan OL 2
76 Jon Runyan OL 4
77 Kadeem Telfort OL R
78 Luke Tenuta OL 2
79 Jean Delance OL 1
80 Bo Melton WR 1
81 Josiah Deguara TE 4
82 Cody Chrest WR R
83 Samori Toure WR 2
84 Tyler Davis TE 4
85 Tucker Kraft TE R
86 Grant DuBose WR R
87 Romeo Doubs WR 2
88 Luke Musgrave TE R
90 Lukas Van Ness OLB R
91 Preston Smith OLB 9
93 T.J. Slaton DL 3
94 Karl Brooks DL R
95 Devonte Wyatt DL 2
96 Colby Wooden DL R
97 Kenny Clark DL 8
98 Chris Slayton DL 1
99 Jonathan Ford DL 2

