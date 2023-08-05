Packers Family Night 2023 practice updates and discussion thread

The Green Bay Packers will be hosting their annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday. The practice will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the Packers TV Network Stations. In Wisconsin, you can watch Family Night on WGBA-TV in Green Bay, WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, WAOW-TB in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Cross, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior and WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette. Beyond Wisconsin, the practice will also be shown on KWWL-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa, KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska and KDLT-TV in South Dakota.

According to Packers team president and CEO Mark Murphy in his most recent “Murphy Takes 5” column, the game will not be streamed online this year.

Kent from Homosassa, FL Mr. Murphy, I just got off the phone with WGBA after being informed that the Packers will not allow the station to stream Family Night so that the many fans around the country (world) can view the event. Please educate us as to why you do not want us to be able to view Family Night. Thank you for your time. Thanks for raising this issue, Kent. We decided not to stream Family Night for competitive reasons. We will be making some adjustments with the scheme this year with a new starting quarterback and several young players at skill positions. If the practice was streamed, it would be easy for opposing teams to be able to watch the practice and gain a competitive advantage.

As an Oregonian who has been able to watch Family Night from the comfort of my own home for the last two years, though, I can tell you that a Chrome extension called Location Guard can be of assistance to those of you out-of-market Packers fans with a YouTube TV subscription.

The practice is expected to last two hours long and should showcase this “new look” offense under first-time starting quarterback Jordan Love. Earlier this week, Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day Podcast and I broke down the most recent happenings with the Packers and what we’re hoping to see on the field at Family Night. If that’s not enough content for you, you can CLICK HERE to read all of Acme Packing Company’s practice recaps from this spring and summer.

Updates:

Bakhtiari’s not practicing again. He practiced for about half of Tuesday but not Thursday. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 6, 2023

Starting OL in warmups:



Yosh - Newman - Myers - Runyan - Tom



Doesn't appear Jenkins is practicing either. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 6, 2023

David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josiah Deguara, Lew Nichols, Jake Hanson, Eric Stokes, Rashan Gary and Grant DuBose don't appear to be practicing tonight. #Packers — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 6, 2023

Johnathan Owens getting a second straight practice as starting safety in #Packers defense, alongside Darnell Savage. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2023