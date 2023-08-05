Packers Family Night 2023 practice updates and discussion thread

The Green Bay Packers will be hosting their annual Family Night practice at Lambeau Field on Saturday. The practice will begin at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the Packers TV Network Stations. In Wisconsin, you can watch Family Night on WGBA-TV in Green Bay, WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, WAOW-TB in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Cross, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior and WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette. Beyond Wisconsin, the practice will also be shown on KWWL-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa, KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska and KDLT-TV in South Dakota.
According to Packers team president and CEO Mark Murphy in his most recent “Murphy Takes 5” column, the game will not be streamed online this year.
Kent from Homosassa, FL
Mr. Murphy, I just got off the phone with WGBA after being informed that the Packers will not allow the station to stream Family Night so that the many fans around the country (world) can view the event. Please educate us as to why you do not want us to be able to view Family Night. Thank you for your time.
Thanks for raising this issue, Kent. We decided not to stream Family Night for competitive reasons. We will be making some adjustments with the scheme this year with a new starting quarterback and several young players at skill positions. If the practice was streamed, it would be easy for opposing teams to be able to watch the practice and gain a competitive advantage.
As an Oregonian who has been able to watch Family Night from the comfort of my own home for the last two years, though, I can tell you that a Chrome extension called Location Guard can be of assistance to those of you out-of-market Packers fans with a YouTube TV subscription.
The practice is expected to last two hours long and should showcase this “new look” offense under first-time starting quarterback Jordan Love. Earlier this week, Andy Herman of the Pack-A-Day Podcast and I broke down the most recent happenings with the Packers and what we’re hoping to see on the field at Family Night. If that’s not enough content for you, you can CLICK HERE to read all of Acme Packing Company’s practice recaps from this spring and summer.
Updates:
Bakhtiari’s not practicing again. He practiced for about half of Tuesday but not Thursday.— Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 6, 2023
Starting OL in warmups:— Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) August 6, 2023
Yosh - Newman - Myers - Runyan - Tom
Doesn't appear Jenkins is practicing either.
David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josiah Deguara, Lew Nichols, Jake Hanson, Eric Stokes, Rashan Gary and Grant DuBose don't appear to be practicing tonight. #Packers— Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) August 6, 2023
Johnathan Owens getting a second straight practice as starting safety in #Packers defense, alongside Darnell Savage.— Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 6, 2023
Family Night Roster
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Years Pro
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Years Pro
|6
|Jadakis Bonds
|WR
|R
|6
|Dallin Leavitt
|SAF
|5
|7
|Quay Walker
|ILB
|2
|8
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|R
|9
|Christian Watson
|WR
|2
|10
|Jordan Love
|QB
|4
|11
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|R
|13
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|R
|16
|Dre Miller
|WR
|1
|16
|Pat O'Donnell
|P
|10
|17
|Alex McGough
|QB
|1
|17
|Anders Carlson
|K
|R
|18
|Malik Heath
|WR
|R
|19
|Danny Etling
|QB
|1
|20
|Rudy Ford
|SAF
|7
|21
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|3
|22
|Duece Watts
|WR
|R
|22
|Shemar Jean-Charles
|CB
|3
|23
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|6
|24
|Tariq Carpenter
|ILB
|2
|25
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|5
|26
|Darnell Savage
|SAF
|5
|27
|Patrick Taylor
|RB
|3
|27
|William Hooper
|CB
|R
|28
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|4
|29
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|7
|30
|Tarvarius Moore
|SAF
|6
|31
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|R
|32
|Lew Nichols
|RB
|R
|33
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|7
|34
|Jonathan Owens
|SAF
|5
|35
|Corey Ballentine
|CB
|5
|36
|Anthony Johnson Jr.
|SAF
|R
|37
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|R
|38
|Innis Gaines
|SAF
|2
|39
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|1
|40
|Tyrell Ford
|CB
|1
|41
|Daniel Whelan
|P
|1
|42
|Matt Orzech
|LS
|4
|43
|Kiondre Thomas
|CB
|1
|43
|Broughton Hatcher
|LS
|R
|44
|Henry Pearson
|FB
|R
|45
|Eric Wilson
|ILB
|7
|46
|Jimmy Phillips Jr.
|ILB
|R
|47
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|5
|48
|Benny Sapp III
|SAF
|R
|49
|Austin Allen
|TE
|1
|50
|Zach Tom
|OL
|2
|51
|Keshawn Banks
|OLB
|R
|52
|Rashan Gary
|OLB
|5
|53
|Arron Mosby
|OLB
|2
|55
|Kingsley Enagbare
|OLB
|2
|56
|Kenneth Odumegwu
|OLB
|R
|57
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|OLB
|R
|58
|Isaiah McDuffie
|ILB
|3
|59
|De'Vondre Campbell
|ILB
|8
|60
|Jason Lewan
|DL
|R
|61
|Cole Schneider
|OL
|1
|62
|James Empey
|OL
|R
|63
|Rasheed Walker
|OL
|2
|64
|Antonio Moultrie
|DL
|R
|67
|Jake Hanson
|OL
|3
|69
|David Bakhtiari
|OL
|11
|70
|Royce Newman
|OL
|3
|71
|Josh Myers
|OL
|3
|72
|Caleb Jones
|OL
|2
|73
|Yosh Nijman
|OL
|4
|74
|Elgton Jenkins
|OL
|5
|75
|Sean Rhyan
|OL
|2
|76
|Jon Runyan
|OL
|4
|77
|Kadeem Telfort
|OL
|R
|78
|Luke Tenuta
|OL
|2
|79
|Jean Delance
|OL
|1
|80
|Bo Melton
|WR
|1
|81
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|4
|82
|Cody Chrest
|WR
|R
|83
|Samori Toure
|WR
|2
|84
|Tyler Davis
|TE
|4
|85
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|R
|86
|Grant DuBose
|WR
|R
|87
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|2
|88
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|R
|90
|Lukas Van Ness
|OLB
|R
|91
|Preston Smith
|OLB
|9
|93
|T.J. Slaton
|DL
|3
|94
|Karl Brooks
|DL
|R
|95
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|2
|96
|Colby Wooden
|DL
|R
|97
|Kenny Clark
|DL
|8
|98
|Chris Slayton
|DL
|1
|99
|Jonathan Ford
|DL
|2
