The Green Bay Packers hosted their annual Family Night practice on Saturday, and amid the fun atmosphere, a practice still took place. During that practice, the team got some encouraging performances from several young players, which is a good sign as the Packers plan to rely heavily on their youth moving forward.

Among the highlights were rookies from up and down this year’s draft class. As our Justis Mosqueda noted on Sunday, top picks Lukas Van Ness and Luke Musgrave led their respective position groups in snaps with the starters, a fact that bodes well for their chances to make a big impact as rookies. However, when digging deeper into the draft class, there were a few other players who had impressive nights as well on Saturday.

Start with kicker Anders Carlson, who had been struggling through the first week and a half of camp. Under the lights at Lambeau, Carlson missed just one field goal, and that was due to a bad connection from his snapper and holder. Take day-three defensive linemen Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks, who each applied significant pressure as part of the second-team defense. And add in some nice plays from slot receiver Jayden Reed and third-round tight end Tucker Kraft, and you’ve got a lot of encouraging signs from a whole bunch of this year’s draft picks.

There’s a long way to go before these players are making big plays in regular season games — after all, the opening game against the Bears is still more than a month away. But with the Cincinnati Bengals coming in for joint practices this week and the preseason opener coming up on Friday night, these players’ next chances to impress will be right around the corner.

