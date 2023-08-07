Video: All of Jordan Love’s throws from Packers Family Night

Due to the Green Bay Packers’ paranoia, many of you didn’t have the opportunity to watch the team’s Family Night practice on Saturday. On the morning of Family Night, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy stated that the game would not be streamed online for competitive reasons. Until about halfway through the practice, NBC 26 in Northeast Wisconsin — a Packers Television Network station — was streaming the event before the call was made to pull the plug.

So for those of you who were not able to watch Family Night live within the footprint of the Packers Television Network, we have a gift for you: every single throw that new quarterback Jordan Love threw during Family Night.

All of Jordan Love's broadcast 11 on 11 throws from Family Night pic.twitter.com/1TRON7Wnxm — The Big Ten's Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) August 7, 2023

The video above captured all of the 11 on 11 throws from Love that were broadcast during the practice. Broadcast is the keyword here, as the Family Night stream often suspiciously went to break when Love was under center during team drills — including in the red zone period.

According to Packer Report’s Andy Herman, who was keeping full-practice stats in the press box, Love went 11 on 18 for the night.

For more Family Night analysis, check out our first-team offense and defense snap counts, where we attempted to pin down the Packers’ current depth chart. Later this week, we’re going to take a deeper look into the performances of the receiver and defensive line positions at Family Night. Stay tuned.

Drop your thoughts on Love’s performance from Family Night down in the comment section below. Personally, I thought he did a solid job of running the offense, outside of that opening throw where he looked like he just wanted to force a bomb.