Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers defense improving with the return of Rashan Gary

Since Joe Barry arrived in Green Bay, the Packers have had a pretty good defense on paper.
Unfortunately for Joe Barry and the Packers, games are not played on paper. Heck, given the demise of print media, they’re rarely even described on paper anymore.
Tortured and silly jokes aside, Barry’s defense has largely not lived up to its billing during his tenure, despite numerous highly paid free agents and high-end draft picks.
To make matters worse, Barry lost Rashan Gary, his best defensive player, near the midpoint of last season, and though the defense did rally down the stretch (partly because they played a series of pretty terrible quarterbacks), they were less than they were prior to Gary’s injury.
But Gary is back. Well, sort of. He’s off the Physically Unable to Perform list, which is big news if you’re a Packers fan and even bigger news if you’re a defensive coordinator hoping to move your unit from the theoretical world of paper into the actual world of grass and shoulder pads and helmets and cleats.
One step at a time, I suppose.
