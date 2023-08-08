Packers Reacts Survey: How would you grade Jordan Love’s Family Night?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Now that we’ve finally gotten a look at the 2023 Green Bay Packers roster via the Family Night broadcast, we have a couple of questions for Packers fans going into the preseason.

How would you rank Jordan Love’s Family Night performance?

All of Jordan Love's broadcast 11 on 11 throws from Family Night pic.twitter.com/1TRON7Wnxm — The Big Ten's Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) August 7, 2023

The video above shows every throw that first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love made during the Family Night broadcast in team drills. If you go through the quote tweets on the video, you’ll see a wide variety of opinions on how Love did, so I want to hear what you thought of the performance.

One quote-tweeter to share their opinion was Kurt Benkert, a former Packers backup quarterback and Love teammate. Here’s what he had to say on the subject:

My perspective on this: I bet in his quarterback room he graded are extremely well. His feet were on time, his rhythm was great (adjusted his rhythm depending on whether it was press man or zone), he was mostly really accurate, and he took care of the ball. Most of the incompletions were contested catches that had good ball placement too. Keep in mind, the offense is not scheming to beat the defense in these practices, which typically lends the advantage towards the defense. I see a big year ahead tbh.

Which is the Packers’ best OL option?

The camp battle of the summer appears to be on the offensive line, where the Packers are trying to get their best five on the field. Due to left tackle David Bakhtiari’s one-day-off, one-day-on schedule, there has been a lot of movement with the line, but the question the team is trying to solve boils down to which two of the following linemen that they want to start in Week 1: Josh Myers, Zach Tom or Yosh Nijman.

Myers is the incumbent starter at center, while Njiman is the incumbent starter at right tackle. Tom is getting reps at both positions, as he has “started” in each of those roles with the first-team offense at various points of training camp. Myers has had some struggles snapping to new quarterbacks, as reports claim that there have been five or six quarterback-center exchanges that have gone poorly for Myers this summer.

So who do you have as the odd man out? Obviously, a single injury would likely force the “loser” of this camp battle off the bench, but who would be included in your preferred lineup?

Drop your thoughts on these questions down in the comment section below, if you would like to share.